Govt approves two new public holidays

The Fiji Government has approved ‘Girmit Day’ and ‘Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day’ as public holidays for 2023.
Cabinet has declared the following days be the public holidays for 2023 through Gazette Notice dated Monday 20th March, 2023:
- New Year’s Day – Monday, 2 January
- Good Friday – Friday, 7 April
- Easter Saturday – Saturday, 8 April
- Easter Monday – Monday, 10 April
- Girmit Day – Monday, 15 May
- Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day – Monday, 29 May
- Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday – Monday, 2 October
- Fiji Day – Tuesday, 10 October
- Diwali – Monday, 13 November
- Christmas Day – Monday, 25 December
- Boxing Day – Tuesday, 26 December
The Government has rescinded the declaration of public holidays for 2023 as published in the Gazette Notice No. 806 of 2022.
The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations had consulted the stakeholders on the dates and this announcement will allow Fijians and all relevant stakeholders to plan their activities for the remaining period in 2023.