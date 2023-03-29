Govt approves two new public holidays

The Fiji Government has approved ‘Girmit Day’ and ‘Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day’ as public holidays for 2023.

Cabinet has declared the following days be the public holidays for 2023 through Gazette Notice dated Monday 20th March, 2023:

New Year’s Day – Monday, 2 January Good Friday – Friday, 7 April Easter Saturday – Saturday, 8 April Easter Monday – Monday, 10 April Girmit Day – Monday, 15 May Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day – Monday, 29 May Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday – Monday, 2 October Fiji Day – Tuesday, 10 October Diwali – Monday, 13 November Christmas Day – Monday, 25 December Boxing Day – Tuesday, 26 December

The Government has rescinded the declaration of public holidays for 2023 as published in the Gazette Notice No. 806 of 2022.

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations had consulted the stakeholders on the dates and this announcement will allow Fijians and all relevant stakeholders to plan their activities for the remaining period in 2023.