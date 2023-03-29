Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Govt to support Pacific Polytech

Cabinet has approved a joint proposal from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance to explore various options to support Pacific Polytech.

While announcing this decision in a media conference today, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Fiji is facing constraints in terms of availability of technical skills for its industry and public sectors.

“Unfortunately, the number of TVET graduates have declined consistently in Fiji during the last 5-6 years.”

“And as such, there is a need to strengthen the technical, vocational education and training sector.”

He said submissions from Pacific Polytech show that it has acquired four campuses in Tavua, Lautoka, Suva and Nausori and it intends to establish campuses around the country.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
