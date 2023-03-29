New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy approved

Cabinet has approved the new Informal Settlement Upgrade Programme (ISUP) Lot Allocation Policy.

While announcing this decision in a media conference today, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the policy will facilitate the issuance of long term tenure leases of 99 years for three settlements comprising 451 households namely Ledrusasa (Nadi), Cuvu and Waidamudamu (near Koronivia).

He said the policy has taken into consideration the significant changes in informal settlements across the nation.

A few key areas that the policy addresses include eligibility for lots, price of lots, Government subsidy and restriction on the sale and transfer of allocated lots.

To be eligible, the applicant must have resided in the settlement when the Ministry conducted the socio-economic survey; applicant must not have previously or currently owned any other property at the time of the lodging their application; and be a Fiji Citizen of above 18 years old.

Rabuka said the new policy will use the current market value of upgraded lots taking into consideration the infrastructural capital works carried out.

This he said will ensure adequate reflection of development costs that will determine the appropriate level of subsidy for the lot allocation price.

“The recommended subsidy under the new policy assists the lowest income earner ranges but the subsidy decreases as the income range increases.”

“In addition the new policy places restrictions on the sale and transfer of lots by means of a caveat.”

“However, the Ministry of Housing may provide due consideration to genuine cases such as migration and will ensure that refund of the total subsidy is made from the sale,” he further stated.