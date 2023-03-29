PM launches first of its kind FCGA

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka last night launched The Fiji Country Gender Assessment (FCGA), a first of its kind in Fiji, the Pacific, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Data contained in the FCGA is the result of work across the whole of Government, and in close collaboration with relevant stakeholders including civil societies and women’s rights organisations.

It was made possible through a partnership spearheaded by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics and the New Zealand Government.

Rabuka applauded various stakeholders involved in its compilation, noting that this is one of Fiji’s biggest accomplishments.

“The Fiji Country Gender Assessment is the first of its kind because it has allowed access to existing data across government, resulting in a more comprehensive and accurate picture of the progress, challenges and opportunities facing women and girls of today.”

The assessment also points out gaps in data landscapes around areas of interest such as health, education, economy, leadership, gender-based violence and climate change.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya said that the report is significant in the collective to advance gender equality and empowerment for all Fiji women and girls.

“Data is a powerful tool for achieving gender equality as it enables us to track progress, identify the barriers that women and girls face, and create evidence-based solutions to address those barriers.”

Acting New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Alex Shahryar-Davies stated that, “Aotearoa New Zealand is privileged to have been a part of this critical initiative as it will provide valuable information on the status of women and girls across Fiji, including a comprehensive analysis of gender issues across all sectors.”