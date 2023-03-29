Wednesday, March 29, 2023
PM leads Govt delegation to pay respects to Ratu Epeli

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka  led a Government delegation to pay respects for the passing of the late Ratu Epeli Ganilau in Suva yesterday.

Rabuka was accompanied by his wife Mrs Sulueti Rabuka, cabinet ministers and senior Government officials.

Earlier this week in Parliament, Rabuka described the late Ratu Epeli Ganilau as a distinguished military leader and noble representative of the vanua of Cakaudrove.

A funeral service for the late Ratu Epeli Ganilau will be held at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua today before the funeral procession departs for Taveuni on Thursday.

Former Commander of the Republic Fiji Military Forces and former Great Council of Chiefs Chairman, Ratu Epeli Ganilau will be laid to rest at his chiefly residence of Vuniduva, Somosomo in Taveuni on Friday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
