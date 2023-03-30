1,786 students to graduate from USP

A total of 1,786 students will graduate from the University of the South Pacific Laucala campus over the next two days.

USP Vice-Chancellor and President Pal Ahluwalia during the graduation ceremony revealed that 61 per cent of those graduating over the four sessions are women.

In the second session of graduation, 390 students received their certificates, diplomas and degrees at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

“This visionary foundation laid down by our Pacific forebearers has made USP the greatest success story of regional cooperation, where the richness of diversity of experiences has formed the foundation of hope and choice; and has established a network for learning to know; learning to do; learning to be; and learning to share.”

“Our graduates have filled critical roles and many have gone on to be leaders in their own right across all sectors in their respective countries. We are proud of our alumni who have become Prime Ministers, Presidents, Ministers of the cabinet, and leaders of the public and private sector in our member countries.”

“As you step out into the world, you carry lessons of your voyage with us and the legacies of your predecessors, who have paved the way for our regional university. You will have the chance to shape your own destinies and to shape the Pacific and the world around us.”

“In everything you do – exemplify excellence, embrace innovation, uphold the highest ethical standards and operate with integrity; be respectful to all, and celebrate diversity and above all, never settle for second best because you have the potential to do anything that you set out to do.”

61 graduates received two awards and they are counted once under their highest award.

Professor Ahluwalia highlighted that students from 22 countries are graduating in this March Laucala graduation, including 10 non-member countries testifying to the growing international profile and attraction of USP.

204 students are graduating from Postgraduate programs of which 44 of those students received their Master’s qualification today.

Three out of the six students graduated with a Doctorate in Philosophy in today’s session who will receive a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in Chemistry, a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in Environmental Science and a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in Education.