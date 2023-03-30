Thursday, March 30, 2023
Disciplinary actions against police officer

The Fiji Police Force has indicated that the police officer  was driving the police vehicle that bumped a man in Votualevu is being dealt with through internal disciplinary measures handled by the Internal Affairs Unit.

In a statement released, they said that Divisional Traffic Officer West is reviewing the investigation file.

Police said the victim was discharged from the Nadi Hospital.

However, the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew had directed the investigations to be conducted in two folds.

Chew said the first element of the investigation will be on the accident, and the second part will be into the officer’s failure to report the accident.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
