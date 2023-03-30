Thursday, March 30, 2023
Inmate alleged assault, death investigated by CID

The Criminal Investigations Department is now investigating the death of an inmate who was allegedly assaulted whilst serving time at the Korovou Corrections Centre.

In a police statement, Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Raikaci said the victim was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital last Thursday, after he was allegedly assaulted by Corrections Officers.

Raikaci said the victim passed away a few days later, and the matter was reported earlier this week.

“The Criminal Investigations Department team is investigating the case,” Raikaci added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
