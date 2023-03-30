Thursday, March 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Legislation review, Bau to host GCC: Vasu

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Iferemi Vasu speaks to media in Suva.

The island of Bau will host the first session of the Great Council of Chiefs.

This has been confirmed by the Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu in Parliament today who said the meeting is scheduled for May this year.

Vasu said a request from the newly installed high chief of Kubuna, Na Turaga Bale Na Vunivalu Na Tui Kaba, Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau, who had requested the Government that the Vanua o Bau host the first session of the Great Council of Chiefs.

“The Government delegation returned with the request, it was discussed, approved and the message has been communicated back to the Turaga Bale Na Vunivalu Na Tui Kaba, government’s approval on the matter.”

“This, however, is to coincide with his installation and the first session of the Great Council of Chiefs, which is a good start,” Vasu said.

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs have also indicated that preparatory works into holding the first GCC meeting is going according to plan.

Vasu said a Working Committee is in place and is coordinating with the Vanua o Bau.

Also, Cabinet has endorsed that the iTaukei Land Trust Act 1940 be reviewed to remove certain amendments made to the Act.

Cabinet indicated that this is in relation to the iTaukei Land Trust (Budget Amendment) Act 2021 (Act No. 22 of 2021).

According to Cabinet, Act No. 22 of 2021 amended section 12 of the iTaukei Land Trust Act by inserting new subsections (1A) and (3).

Cabinet indicated that the amendment allowed lessees to go directly to banks to use a lease as security for borrowing without obtaining consent from TLTB.

It said the lack of consultation with the relevant stakeholders prior to the rushed amendment, remains unresolved and continues to be a point of contention, especially with landowners.

Cabinet said it is important that any attempt to amend the principal iTaukei laws, such as the iTaukei Land Trust Act, must go through the proper consultation process.

The review of the iTaukei Land Trust Act to remove the amendments made to the Act by the iTaukei Land Trust (Budget Announcement) Act 2021 will be overseen by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and brought back to Cabinet for its consideration.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

1,786 students to graduate from USP...

A total of 1,786 students will graduate from the University of the ...
News

Poor investment choices by the Fiji...

Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad says the FijiFirst Governmen...
News

Tarakinikini sworn in as diplomat t...

Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere today sworn in Fiji’s new ...
Football

Lautoka’s key duo to miss Tavua fix...

Lautoka will play newly promoted Tavua without star striker Saula W...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

1,786 students to graduate from ...

News
A total of...

Poor investment choices by the F...

News
Minister f...

Tarakinikini sworn in as diploma...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Lautoka’s key duo to miss Tavua ...

Football
Lautoka wi...

Silktails, FNRL seal dev deal

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Sau back for Rebels clash

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Popular News

Police investigate nightclub dea...

News
Police are...

Govt approves two new public hol...

News
The Fiji G...

Govt to review Anti-Doping Polic...

News
Prime Mini...

Naholo retains spot against Moan...

Rugby
Hurricanes...

Be proud, stand tall: Rabuka

News
Prime Mini...

John Wick: Chapter 4 gets the be...

Entertainment
John Wick:...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

1,786 students to graduate from USP