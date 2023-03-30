Limit nightclub opening hours: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Government intends to introduce legislations, that will limit the operating hours of nightclubs around the country.

Speaking to FijiLive about the death of a 20-year-old man who was found motionless outside a nightclub on Sunday morning, Rabuka said he did not like how nightclubs were allowed to operate from the whole night.

“I have seen people walking out of the clubs in the morning, and there is a club named ‘Insomnia’. They are joking about a real problem, that people are not able to sleep.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the Government will have to look at the current legislation in place that already governs night-life.

He also said that he did not like nightclubs are being opened all the time – and it will be legislated and opening hours will be reduced.

Rabuka said he is sorry to the family that this has happened.

“I see in the report that they are calling on the Police to apprehend the suspect. I do not know if the Police have gone that far to identify the suspect. However, ones they identify the suspect, police will be making an arrest.”

The Prime Minister said that his Minister for Home Affairs will brief him on the matter.

Meanwhile, Police in a statement said the victim was found by a relative outside the nightclub, allegedly after he was assaulted.

The deceased was conveyed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted, until he passed away.