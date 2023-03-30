Thursday, March 30, 2023
Tarakinikini sworn in as diplomat to the UN

Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere today sworn in Fiji’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Filipo Tarakinikini, at the State House.

Tarakinikini had been acting on the position since February, replacing seasoned diplomat Dr Satyendra Prasad.

Earlier today, Tarakinikini took his oath of office and oath of allegiance, promising to hold the office of Permanent Representative with honour, dignity, and integrity, to be a true and faithful counsellor, not to divulge any secret entrusted to him, and to perform the functions of his office to the best of his ability.

The newly appointed Permanent Representative to the UN had been living in New York, since his return with the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka from the Oceans Conference in Panama, last month.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
