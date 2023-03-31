Friday, March 31, 2023
FijiFirst delivered a buggered budget: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister Prof Biman Prasad has labelled the FijiFirst budget for the 2022-2023 financial year as buggered.

Responding to questions from the Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu on how the Government is funding ministries through the redeployment of funds, Prof Prasad said the Financial Management Act allows for the Ministry of Finance and Cabinet to redeploy funds for Government programs.

He said this action allowed Government to identify the wastage and excessive expenditure, after conducting consultations with Permanent Secretaries in different ministries and relevant stakeholders.

Prof Prasad also highlighted that the previous Government inflated the allocated amount to various Governmental agencies, however less was spent.

“This was a political gimmick, because nothing was planned, nothing was done also, and the last budget was exactly that, a gimmick.”

Prof Prasad said this move allowed the Government the opportunity to scrutinize the mess left by the previous Government.

“We are giving ourselves time, when it comes to the next budget for the next financial year; a budget that is transparent, appropriate and will not be a political budget with a motive.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
