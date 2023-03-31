FNU to propose set up of Council for vets

The Fiji National University (FNU) plans to meet with the Minister for Agriculture in the coming weeks to propose the establishment of the Fiji Veterinary Council and the discuss the registration of Veterinary graduates.

This comes after graduates in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry after completing the six-year program claimed through media reports this week that their credentials were not recognised and they could not secure employment.

FNU Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba in a statement said whilst the University is undergoing a transition, with the appointment of a new FNU Council last month and a reshuffle in the Senior Leadership Team (SLT), the institution will be meeting with the new Minister for Agriculture in the coming weeks to assist in mitigating some of these lingering issues.

She said FNU has held meetings with the Ministry of Agriculture since 2018, specifically to discuss the registration of FNU graduates.

“We understand that the Ministry will soon be in a position to test and register the graduates.”

“We believe that one of the key steps as a way forward is to establish the Fiji Veterinary Council. The Council will consist of appointees from the Ministry of Agriculture, FNU, Fiji Veterinary Association (FVA), livestock farmers, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) and members of the community.”

“The Council will bring all stakeholders under one umbrella to discuss veterinary issues and will be responsible for providing recommendations for veterinary training and registration of vets.”

She said many of their graduates are currently employed in livestock farms and veterinary clinics and work under the general supervision of senior qualified and registered vets.

“FNU believes that these graduates have gained sufficient experience to register and practice. The graduates ought to be registered and is something the Ministry of Agriculture should consider.”

“The University is currently conducting a special internship to prepare our graduates for the qualifying examinations by the Ministry.”

“FNU will continue with this training, particularly to prepare more recent graduates for registration.”

“We have 3 academic vets with PhD and clinical experience conducting the training at FNU and at our stakeholder facilities across Fiji. This is to ensure we prepare our graduates for the registration examination.”

“FNU is also working with our international partners in the training exercise, particularly the University of Sydney, Australia and Massey University, New Zealand.”

Nabobo-Baba has assured all stakeholders that that the University is addressing the matter.

“I take this matter seriously and would like to assure our students, graduates, parents and stakeholders that the University is committed to resolving this issue alongside our Council, management team and partners.”

“Our graduates are currently working for organisations such as Rooster Chickens, Crest, SPCA, Animals Fiji, private clinics, and other livestock producers around the country, in para-veterinary roles. In addition, the University is also looking at employment options for graduates who are not currently employed,” Prof Nabobo-Baba added.