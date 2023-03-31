Friday, March 31, 2023
PNG student charged, bail ruling today

A 25-year-old student from Papua New Guinea alleged to have caused the death of a 54-year-old man from Barotu after losing control of the vehicle he was driving near Teidamu Hill in Lautoka has been charged and was produced at the Magistrates Court in Lautoka yesterday.

He has been ​charged with one count of Aggravated Dangerous Driving Occasioning Death, one count of Dangerous Driving and one count of Failure to comply with provisions for license issued in other countries.

The court adjourned the matter for bail ruling ​today ​as defence has been asked to provide more information on his status in the country.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
