Seruiratu to work closely with Draunidalo, COC

Newly appointed Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says he will work closely with Tupou Draunidalo as he assumes his role as ex-officio member of the Constitutional Offices Commission (COC).

In a press conference, Seruiratu indicated that he will not be making a nomination to replace Draunidalo.

Seruiratu said Draunidalo’s nomination was made by the FijiFirst Party, prior to his appointment as Opposition Leader.

“I am a member of the Party; however, I lead the Party here in Parliament and will work with whoever is nominated by the Party to the Constitutional Offices Commission.”

Also, earlier this week, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka welcomed the appointment of Seruiratu as the Leader of Opposition and the newest member of the COC.

Rabuka said for the last couple of weeks, the Commission has been non-functional, as the position of Opposition Leader was vacant.

This is after the resignation of former Prime Minister and suspended Leader of Opposition, Voreqe Bainimarama from Parliament, earlier this month.