Friday, March 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We’ll hold Govt accountable: Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says they intend to hold the Government in check for promises made to the Fijian people.

Speaking to FijiLive on whether the FijiFirst MPs intends to have a working relationship or work in bipartisanship with the Coalition Government, on it legislative agendas, Seruiratu said they will bring to the floor of Parliament issues that are of national interest, the people that voted for them and all Fijians.

Seruiratu said Opposition MPs are guided by values, principles – at the same time know what is best for Fiji.

“We will make recommendations, and we will make contribution to legislative agendas that is aligned with our political ideologies, and we will not deviate from what we stand for – equality, common citizenry, transparent leadership, good governance, a secular state and to ensure that no one Fijian is left behind.”

The former Government Minister said, as the Coalition Government approaches its 100th day in office; it will hold them to their words and ensure they deliver on their promises.

Seruiratu also highlighted that Opposition intends to make submissions to the Parliamentary Standing Committees on some of Government proposed legislative agenda’s.

He added that this would be for the benefit and common good of the Fijian people as a whole.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Hong Kong 7s

Winning start for Fijiana 7s in Hon...

Saiasi Fuli coached Fijiana came from behind to defeat a strong Ire...
Fiji Parliament

Seruiratu to work closely with Drau...

Newly appointed Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says he will wo...
News

Alleged assault now classified as m...

Police have classified the case of a man found motionless outside a...
Rugby

Tawake anticipates tough Rebels cha...

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake says they are no...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Winning start for Fijiana 7s in ...

Hong Kong 7s
Saiasi Ful...

Seruiratu to work closely with D...

Fiji Parliament
Newly appo...

Alleged assault now classified a...

News
Police hav...

Tawake anticipates tough Rebels ...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Coates eager to clash with forme...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Tavua wary of leaders Lautoka

Football
Tavua is p...

Popular News

DFPL resumes this weekend

Football
The Digice...

Govt has the ability to pay off ...

Fiji Parliament
Deputy Pri...

Sorovaki confident about Fiji...

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji Rugby...

PM leads Govt delegation to pay ...

News
Prime Mini...

Planned works to affect water su...

News
Planned wo...

Be proud, stand tall: Rabuka

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Hong Kong 7s

Winning start for Fijiana 7s in Hong Kong