We’ll hold Govt accountable: Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says they intend to hold the Government in check for promises made to the Fijian people.

Speaking to FijiLive on whether the FijiFirst MPs intends to have a working relationship or work in bipartisanship with the Coalition Government, on it legislative agendas, Seruiratu said they will bring to the floor of Parliament issues that are of national interest, the people that voted for them and all Fijians.

Seruiratu said Opposition MPs are guided by values, principles – at the same time know what is best for Fiji.

“We will make recommendations, and we will make contribution to legislative agendas that is aligned with our political ideologies, and we will not deviate from what we stand for – equality, common citizenry, transparent leadership, good governance, a secular state and to ensure that no one Fijian is left behind.”

The former Government Minister said, as the Coalition Government approaches its 100th day in office; it will hold them to their words and ensure they deliver on their promises.

Seruiratu also highlighted that Opposition intends to make submissions to the Parliamentary Standing Committees on some of Government proposed legislative agenda’s.

He added that this would be for the benefit and common good of the Fijian people as a whole.