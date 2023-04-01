Aust provides 24K paediatric Pfizer doses

The Australian Government has supported Fiji’s Health Ministry through the delivery of 24,000 paediatric Pfizer doses.

The delivery is the first paediatric Pfizer donation to Fiji, from Australia’s own domestic supplies.

It forms part of the Australian Government’s commitment to provide up to 100,000 doses for the children of Fiji aged 5-11 years old.

An additional 19,200 doses are scheduled to arrive on 7 April with further deliveries expected to be made later in the year, according to Fiji’s preferred timing.

This donation is part of Australia’s longer-term support to Fiji’s vaccination efforts, where they have provided over 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since May 2021, including 28,800 paediatric Pfizer vaccines provided via their procurement agreement with UNICEF Pacific.