Saturday, April 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Construction begins on damaged schools

Construction has begun on six schools in Vanua Levu this week following ground breaking ceremonies with the local communities.

The schools were badly damaged during TC Yasa and TC Ana and needed to be demolished before construction could begin.

Now over 40 local community members are employed in the construction of the new school facilities, which will be able to withstand Category 5 cyclones.

The schools are being rebuilt as part of the Australian Government’s Cyclone Recovery Program (CRP).

They include Wailevu West District School, Nukubolu Primary School, Maramarua District School, Dreketi Primary School, Dama District School and Bua District School.

Construction will also start soon at the remaining three schools included in the CRP.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Tripartite consultative process sti...

The tripartite consultative process of reviewing the Employment Rel...
News

Aust provides 24K paediatric Pfizer...

The Australian Government has supported Fiji’s Health Ministry thro...
NRL

Injured Kikau to miss next two matc...

Fiji Bati and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs second row forward Vili...
Hong Kong 7s

Fiji qualifies for Cup quarters

Fiji thrashed Canada 40-7 in their second Pool A match of the Hong ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tripartite consultative process ...

News
The tripar...

Aust provides 24K paediatric Pfi...

News
The Austra...

Injured Kikau to miss next two m...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fiji qualifies for Cup quarters

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji thras...

Fijiana Drua notch second win at...

Rugby
Super W ch...

Still have alot to work on: Vola...

Hong Kong 7s
After two ...

Popular News

Radradra scores in Bristol Bears...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Gold Coast buildup for Junior Bu...

Sports
The Digice...

Ra man is latest road fatality a...

News
A 53-year-...

Rodu to assist Lal in World Cup ...

Football
Interim Bu...

Seruiratu elected Leader of Oppo...

Fiji Parliament
Former Min...

Lab commissioned to combat typho...

News
Over 100,0...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Tripartite consultative process still underway