Construction begins on damaged schools

Construction has begun on six schools in Vanua Levu this week following ground breaking ceremonies with the local communities.

The schools were badly damaged during TC Yasa and TC Ana and needed to be demolished before construction could begin.

Now over 40 local community members are employed in the construction of the new school facilities, which will be able to withstand Category 5 cyclones.

The schools are being rebuilt as part of the Australian Government’s Cyclone Recovery Program (CRP).

They include Wailevu West District School, Nukubolu Primary School, Maramarua District School, Dreketi Primary School, Dama District School and Bua District School.

Construction will also start soon at the remaining three schools included in the CRP.