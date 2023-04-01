Saturday, April 1, 2023
K9 Spike assists in arrest of drug suspects

K9 Spike assisted in the arrest of a 35-year-old woman and two students who were found in possession of  illicit drugs in Yaladro, Ba yesterday.

K9 Spoke and Police Constable Maciu Temo were deployed to assist with a report of a break-in at Yaladro.

When the K9 team arrived at the scene, K9 Spike was deployed where he trekked for more than a kilometer, leading the officers to the woman’s home where she was with her 16-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old friend.

It is alleged that when the 17-year-old student saw the officers, he tried to flee the scene but was pursued by K9 Spike and was arrested.

Police officers also searched the 16-year-old daughter’s school bag where they found dried leaves wrapped in a cloth and small plastics containing dried leaves all believed to be marijuana.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
