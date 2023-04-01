Saturday, April 1, 2023
LPG prices fall, premix increases by 7c

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) products have decreased from today while the price of premix has increased by 7 cents.

A 12kg cylinder will retail at $44.65, a decrease from the current price of $45.85 while a 4.5kg cylinder will sell at $16.74, after a decrease of 45c from $17.19.

Bulk gas prices drop from $3.54 to $3.42 per kg and autogas price drops by four cents to retail at $2.29 per litre.

There is no change in motor spirit prices and a litre will cost $2.74 while diesel prices will decrease from $2.60 to $2.51 per litre.

Premix after an increase of 7 cents will now retail at $2.63 per litre while the price of kerosene drops by 6 cents to $2.07 per litre.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
