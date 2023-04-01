Saturday, April 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tripartite consultative process still underway

The tripartite consultative process of reviewing the Employment Relations Act of 2007 (ERA 2007) is still ongoing and in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 144 on Tripartite Consultation.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh said the review is currently seeking the views and comments from the tripartite members and is yet to be finalised.

He is pleading with the employers and workers not to be swayed away by reports from certain media outlets but to contact the Acting Permanent Secretary for any clarification on this matter.

“Once finalised, the amendments will be then tabled before the main Employment Relations Advisory Board for discussion and endorsement.”

“Following the Board’s endorsement, the amendments would be submitted to the Solicitor General’s Office for further legal vetting prior to submission to the Cabinet Office for approval as per the due process.”

Singh reiterated that the Fiji Government believes in the consultative process where all voices are heard as they are vital for any policy decision-making process, especially when dealing with the welfare of both workers and employers.

He added that relevant stakeholders must follow proper channels and systems of raising concerns on the ERA Review.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Drua claims bonus point win over Re...

The free-flowing Swire Shipping Fijian Drua secured a bonus point a...
News

Aust provides 24K paediatric Pfizer...

The Australian Government has supported Fiji’s Health Ministry thro...
NRL

Injured Kikau to miss next two matc...

Fiji Bati and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs second row forward Vili...
Hong Kong 7s

Fiji qualifies for Cup quarters

Fiji thrashed Canada 40-7 in their second Pool A match of the Hong ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drua claims bonus point win over...

Rugby
The free-f...

Aust provides 24K paediatric Pfi...

News
The Austra...

Injured Kikau to miss next two m...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fiji qualifies for Cup quarters

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji thras...

Construction begins on damaged s...

News
Constructi...

Fijiana Drua notch second win at...

Rugby
Super W ch...

Popular News

Ravai gets first start

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Legislation review, Bau to host ...

Fiji Parliament
The island...

Over US$1.6b climate funding exp...

Fiji Parliament
Prime Mini...

Carpenter dies in road accident

News
A 24-year-...

Govt to review Anti-Doping Polic...

News
Prime Mini...

We cannot afford catch-up rugby:...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Drua claims bonus point win over Rebels