Tripartite consultative process still underway

The tripartite consultative process of reviewing the Employment Relations Act of 2007 (ERA 2007) is still ongoing and in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 144 on Tripartite Consultation.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh said the review is currently seeking the views and comments from the tripartite members and is yet to be finalised.

He is pleading with the employers and workers not to be swayed away by reports from certain media outlets but to contact the Acting Permanent Secretary for any clarification on this matter.

“Once finalised, the amendments will be then tabled before the main Employment Relations Advisory Board for discussion and endorsement.”

“Following the Board’s endorsement, the amendments would be submitted to the Solicitor General’s Office for further legal vetting prior to submission to the Cabinet Office for approval as per the due process.”

Singh reiterated that the Fiji Government believes in the consultative process where all voices are heard as they are vital for any policy decision-making process, especially when dealing with the welfare of both workers and employers.

He added that relevant stakeholders must follow proper channels and systems of raising concerns on the ERA Review.