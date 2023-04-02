Children celebrate Palm Sunday

The Church Steward of Caqiri and Nasole Methodist Church, Jone Drugunalevu say today is not only the time to celebrate children in Christian churches but children everywhere.

“It is always set on the Sunday before Easter Sunday to commemorate our Lord Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem, and children in our churches take part during this holy Christian holiday,” Drugunalevu said.

“In it we celebrate all children of all races and faiths, to know that they are loved always and we seek the Almighty to bless them on their life journeys.”

“It is our prayer in our small church that God will bless the children of Fiji.”