Sunday, April 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Children celebrate Palm Sunday

The Church Steward of Caqiri and Nasole Methodist Church, Jone Drugunalevu say today is not only the time to celebrate children in Christian churches but children everywhere.

“It is always set on the Sunday before Easter Sunday to commemorate our Lord Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem, and children in our churches take part during this holy Christian holiday,” Drugunalevu said.

“In it we celebrate all children of all races and faiths, to know that they are loved always and we seek the Almighty to bless them on their life journeys.”

“It is our prayer in our small church that God will bless the children of Fiji.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Injured Vilikesa out for two weeks

Kaiviti Silktails back rower Manoa Vilikesa will miss the next two ...
Rugby

Male impressed with Naikore’s retur...

Star flyer Vitalina Naikore has impressed Rooster Chicken Fijiana D...
Rugby

Narawa double helps Chiefs stay unb...

Fijian flyer Emoni Narawa scored two first half tries to help the C...
News

President Katonivere visits Ratu Ep...

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere visited the G...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Injured Vilikesa out for two wee...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

Male impressed with Naikore’s re...

Rugby
Star flyer...

Narawa double helps Chiefs stay ...

Rugby
Fijian fly...

President Katonivere visits Ratu...

News
His Excell...

Sharma appointed HRD Working Gro...

News
The Chairp...

Wainiqolo stars in Toulon win

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Cabinet approves Bill to repeal ...

News
Cabinet ha...

Seruiratu elected Leader of Oppo...

Fiji Parliament
Former Min...

Seruiratu to be nominated as Lea...

Fiji Parliament
Opposition...

PNG student charged, bail ruling...

News
A 25-year-...

Reece to miss World Cup after kn...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Lautoka’s key duo to miss Tavua ...

Football
Lautoka wi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Medivisor Musical Evening