President Katonivere visits Ratu Epenisa

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere visited the Gone Turaga Bale na Vunivalu, na Tui Kaba, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau at his island home of Bau on Saturday.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Madam Filomena Katonivere and a delegation from the vanua o Macuata and the Office of the President, it was also an opportune time for President Katonivere to return the late Ratu Sir George Cakobau’s medals to the Vunivalu.

This is the first visit made by the Head of State to the Vunivalu since his installation earlier this year.

President Katonivere wished Ratu Epenisa well on his leadership as the Vunivalu and as the paramount chief of the Kubuna Confederacy.

He also conveyed wishes of good health, prosperity and abundant blessings to Ratu Epenisa and his people.

In receiving the visiting delegation, the Gone Turaga Bale na Vunivalu thanked President Katonivere and the First Lady for taking the time to visit him at his home and wished President Katonivere well on his leadership as the Head of State and as the Tui Macuata.