Sunday, April 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sharma appointed HRD Working Group member

The Chairperson of the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Pravesh Sharma has been appointed as a member of the Human Rights Defenders Working Group.

The appointment was made on 24 March and Sharma is Oceania’s representative to the Working Group which consists of six senior executive officers of the Asia Pacific Forum (APF) National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) from Oceania; West Asia; South Asia; and Southeast Asia.

In March 2021, the APF adopted the Regional Action Plan on Human Rights Defenders 2021- 2025 (HRDs RAP).

The HRDs RAP sets up an agenda for action on behalf of the APF and its members to champion the rights of Human Rights Defenders across the Asia Pacific region.

The HRDs RAP also realises a key commitment of the APF and its members under the 2018 Marrakesh Declaration, which establishes a global framework of actions by National Human Rights Institutions [“NHRIs”] is to support the rights of HRDs.

The Regional Action Plan contains regional and national actions such as “engaging with regional civil society actors and international partners that the Asia Pacific Forum and its members will implement by 2025 to improve respect for the rights of defenders in the Asia-Pacific region.

National actions such as “promoting gender equality and mainstreaming, and the recognition of women Human Rights Defenders”, will be implemented by Asia Pacific Forum members with the support of the APF.

The role of the APF Working Group on Human Rights Defenders will be to provide strategic direction and leadership.

The term of appointment is until the Human Rights Defenders Regional Action Plan project is implemented.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Children celebrate Palm Sunday

The Church Steward of Caqiri and Nasole Methodist Church, Jone Drug...
Rugby

Injured Vilikesa out for two weeks

Kaiviti Silktails back rower Manoa Vilikesa will miss the next two ...
Rugby

Male impressed with Naikore’s retur...

Star flyer Vitalina Naikore has impressed Rooster Chicken Fijiana D...
Rugby

Narawa double helps Chiefs stay unb...

Fijian flyer Emoni Narawa scored two first half tries to help the C...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Children celebrate Palm Sunday

News
The Church...

Injured Vilikesa out for two wee...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

Male impressed with Naikore’s re...

Rugby
Star flyer...

Narawa double helps Chiefs stay ...

Rugby
Fijian fly...

President Katonivere visits Ratu...

News
His Excell...

Wainiqolo stars in Toulon win

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Govt has the ability to pay off ...

Fiji Parliament
Deputy Pri...

Players take ownership of Highla...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Parton and Brooks to host music ...

Entertainment
Most outsi...

Rasolea set for Fijiana Drua deb...

Rugby
Towering p...

Winning start for Fijiana 7s in ...

Hong Kong 7s
Saiasi Ful...

Dogalau, Navaba to miss Nadi cla...

Football
Traditiona...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Medivisor Musical Evening