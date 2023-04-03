$26K taxpayer funds wasted in logo change: Naupoto

Taxpayers have had to pick up a $26,000 tab after the unveiling of the new logo of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, that was only changed a day later.

This was highlighted by Opposition MP, Viliame Naupoto in Parliament last week.

Naupoto says top executives of FBC were either removed or forced to resign and replaced by the founder of a political party, who wanted to show his power and organized a lavish party to unveil the new logo for the Company.

He said a logo that is available online for free, turned the davui around a little, only to return to the original logo the next day.

“According to the Minister of Finance, cost a little over $26,000.”

The former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces also highlighted the Government’s intentions to clean up the mess supposedly left by the previous government.

“The Minister for Finance talks about a mess that they have to clean up but the way they are operating listening to the question and answer sessions and watching what is happening outside – it is akin to someone who is trying to mop an already clean floor with a pair of muddy boots on. You reach the other side, creating a big mess behind.”

Naupoto added that public institution, the civil service, police, the military; they prop up and support our young democracy.

He said these institutions provide continuity of governance during election and formation of the government, even a change of government, no less.

“Politicians, governments come and go, but it is the loyalty and integrity of these institutions that hold our democracy together to allow this transition to occur. There is no need for interference from politician or governments. The integrity of these institutions must be maintained.”