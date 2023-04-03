Monday, April 3, 2023
Fiji Airways acquires two new Airbus A350s

Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says Fiji Airways is expecting the delivery of two new Airbus A350s which will boost the capacity of the national carrier.

Speaking at the launch of the Tourism Investment Summit, Gavoka said Fiji Airways is recording bookings exceeding 2019 and forward bookings looking at the next 12 months too are higher than what they were pre-COVID.

Gavoka said Fiji is seeing exceptional numbers from Australia, New Zealand and the United States, we can soon expect the gradual return of the Asian market.

“This week, Fiji will welcome back twice-weekly flights between Nadi and Hong Kong, following which Fiji Airways will fly to Narita Japan and Seoul, South Korea.”

Gavoka said balancing the supply and demand sides of a service industry is not easy, and whether a destination does it well or not will make all the difference.

He said Government has a vested interest in making doing business in Fiji easier – and more efficient.

Gavoka said the Government is committed to fostering an environment that is conducive to investment, innovation and sustainable growth.

“To achieve this, Government will remove barriers to investment that paves the way for private sector-led recovery,” Gavoka added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
