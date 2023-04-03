Great demand for passport: Tikoduadua

There is a great demand for Fijian passport and the Department of Immigration received 23,251 applications out of which 15,540 have been processed.

This was highlighted in Parliament by Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua who said staff at the Immigration are under a lot of strain.

Tikoduadua said there have been some concerns regarding Fijian passports being issued to a wide range of people.

“We are doing some research into that to find out how many of those have been issued and whether they have been issued under the current laws that have been placed for people to follow.”

Tikoduadua said one of the main issues faced by the department is the issuance of passports, which they are trying to address.

He added that the Department of Immigration embarked on the ePassport project in September 2018.