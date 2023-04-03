Monday, April 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lata urges Fijians to be proactive

61-year-old Mohini Lata, who recently got her bypass surgery is encouraging Fijians to get their angiogram done at the earliest if they develop any symptoms of heart attack.

Lata said she had chest pains for about eight months and whenever she visited local hospitals, the doctors would tell her that she had gastritis.

With persisting pain and the feel of discomfort, Lata contacted Medivisor India treatment agency and was advised to get her angiogram done at the Oceania Hospital in Suva, where she was informed of four blockages to her arteries.

“I just got my heart bypass at the Max hospital in India and I’m so lucky to get my surgery done well on time. It wasn’t an easy journey for me because I went through a lot of pain with local doctors unable to detect my condition.”

“When my jaw started to tighten, that’s when I found it difficult to talk and eat. A friend told me about Medivisor and they requested I visit Oceania. My husband Kamal Singh took me and on the same day, I got the result and we got to Medivisor, who set up my logistics to India.”

“If I did not do my angiogram, then I don’t know if I’d have been able to survive today. I was always turned down by CWM whenever I was in pain. It was very difficult for me to breathe due to the blockages in my arteries.”

The Davuilevu resident from Nausori while acknowledging the doctors and surgeons from Max Hospital in India also urged people not to take heart pain lightly.

“Personally, when I first felt heart pain I did not want to visit the hospital thinking that it was normal but I want to tell people not to sit back because it can lead to a serious problem later. It’s better to visit the hospital to be on the safe side.”

“If we go to the hospital early, we’ll get treated rather than getting complications at the later stage. I was advised to get my surgery done early because if I had waited for another month, I’d get complications in my arteries.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fatigue was a let down for Navua: A...

Navua coach Saiyad Ali said while the heat took its toll, his playe...
Rugby

Naholo scores in Hurricanes narrow ...

Fijian winger Kiniviliame Naholo came off the bench and scored a tr...
Fiji Parliament

AG tables motion to repeal MIDA Act...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga today tabled the Media Industry Deve...
Fiji Parliament

Fiji Airports recorded $1.6m profit...

Fiji Airports Limited recorded a $1.6 million profit before tax for...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fatigue was a let down for Navua...

Football
Navua coac...

Naholo scores in Hurricanes narr...

Rugby
Fijian win...

AG tables motion to repeal MIDA ...

Fiji Parliament
Attorney-G...

Fiji Airports recorded $1.6m pro...

Fiji Parliament
Fiji Airpo...

Cancer is preventable and curabl...

News
Specialist...

Fiji Airways acquires two new Ai...

Fiji Parliament
Minister f...

Popular News

Poor investment choices by the F...

News
Minister f...

Hodge, Kellaway Smith for Drua c...

Rugby
The Melbou...

Rested Valetini returns for Brum...

Rugby
The Brumbi...

Ravalawa grabs double in Dragons...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fiji is NZ’s leading trading par...

News
New Zealan...

AG tables motion to repeal MIDA ...

Fiji Parliament
Attorney-G...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fatigue was a let down for Navua: Ali