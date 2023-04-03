More than 1,000 Fijians benefit from Indian medicare

More than 1,000 Fijians have benefited from the Medivisor India Treatment since its inception in 2016, confirms director Dr Kumar Sushant.

Speaking during a special event to celebrate reaching 1,000 patients milestone, Dr Shushant said they assist Fijians in advising and logistical procedures to get timely treatment in India.

“A few doctors traveled all the way from India and came and paid a visit to the patients for entrusting them for a surgery.”

“There are a lot of treatments that are not available in Fiji and for that patients need to travel overseas. A lot of people require heart surgery which is done at the Lautoka hospital but at a limited scale so we assist in sending complicated cases such as valve replacement abroad for bypass.”

“We are getting a lot of cancer patients who require radiation which is not available in Fiji despite the chemotherapy and some level of surgery.”

“There have been so many couples traveling to India for IVF treatment, knee-heap replacement, kidney transplant and eyesight cases. These are the people traveling to India for their cases which are very difficult to operate and solve in Fiji.”

He also added that Medivisor assists people in the quotation cost based on the report that is given by patients.

“Sometimes it costs a lot when the investigation is done to find the cause of a disease and how it can be cured. There could be some variations in the treatment because there might not be a proper diagnosis or maybe the recovery is slow and complications.”

“People must understand that they go for medical treatment and variations may occur but we try our best to control the cost we can and about 90-95 per cent of treatment we do within the estimated cost that was given before the patient travels to India.”

“We have four offices that are in Suva, Labasa, Nadi and Lautoka and we have been guiding and assisting patients to get treated in India. This was to thank the Fijians, doctors and organisations of Fiji who have been sending patients to us who require immediate health assistance.”

“We do not provide financial support however we assist in logistics, emotional and physical support in India. We act as a family to those people who go alone to India and we stand by them.”