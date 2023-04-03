Nalio thankful to Indian Hospital for timely treatment

Civil servant Vereniki Nalio, who was diagnosed with swollen lymph nodes (Goyeta) has thanked the Max Hospital in India for his timely treatment.

Nalio was among 1,000 Fijian patients who flew to India with the assistance of Medivisor India Treatment group for treatment last year.

The 40-year-old said he was suffering from the disease for the last 10 years thinking it was a normal disease until the pain got worse.

“I met Dr Kumar Sushant of Medivisor and he told me that I need to get the check-up done. I got it done at a private hospital and that’s when I found out that it was getting really bad. The hospital informed me that I have a 15 centimetre by 13 centimetre swelling on my right neck.”

“It was a horrifying moment for me because I had no idea how it would be treated. I was very scared thinking it would affect my life. Whenever I would eat or talk, my mouth started to hurt.”

“COVID-19 delayed my trip in 2020 but I kept hope because the doctors from India were frequently in touch with me. When I was asked to go for surgery, I was reluctant. I had the nervousness that if something happens to me then who will look after my family.”

“When I was in India, the doctors and nurses took really good care of me and also the Medivisor and Fijian Teachers Association helped me with the VISA and also my fare.”

The doctors kept me under observation and then the surgery was done. After the surgery I was still in the hospital because they wanted to review my condition,” he added.

Nalio is urging all Fijians to take good care of their health and seek early medical advice and treatment if they develop symptoms for any disease as there are hospitals and doctors available locally and in India that can provide the necessary healthcare, emotional and logistical support.

Meanwhile Medivisor hosted a musical night on Saturday to honour patients, Indian and local doctors and invited guests.