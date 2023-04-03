Relentless attacks on public offices: Naupoto

Opposition MP Viliame Naupoto says there has been relentless attacks on public institutions since the Government was sworn it last year.

While delivering his End of the Week Statement in Parliament, the former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces said the Minister for Home Affairs, five days after being sworn in – announced that he had asked the suspended Commissioner of Police to resign.

Naupoto said this is because the Minister did not trust the Commissioner due to his previous affiliation with the FijiFirst Government.

He also highlighted that the judiciary, senior civil servants also suffered the same fate.

“Permanent Secretaries have been terminated, forced to resign. One was advised by the Public Service Commission chair of the discontinuation of his contract, and he claims that this is based entirely on the government’s preference and not on performance.”

“No consideration at all on the faithful civil servants who work under this very experienced and hard-working Permanent Secretaries.”

Naupoto said these are clear indications of the violations of the integrity of Governmental institutions.

Responding to Naupoto’s statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Government will listen to the criticism, do what is right and have malice towards none.

Rabuka said he expected this from Opposition and no less from the former RFMF Commander.

“I thank the Honourable Naupoto, for bringing this up and I expected no less from a person who has had a good run, of whom much is expected from Government,” he added.