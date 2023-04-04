$23M lost annually in water leaks

The Water Authority of Fiji loses $23 million in non-revenue annually through water leakage in its pipe network.

This was highlighted by the Minister Responsible for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau in Parliament today.

Tuisawau said the WAF pipe network is about 5,000KM and most of it is old and failing.

He said last month, WAF had responded to 150 burst mains.

“The rate at which new burst main occur, is greater than WAF’s ability to fix, given its budget and resources. The assets are old and need significant intervention. We cannot continue to bleed at this rate.”

He said Government is working with donor partners to get funds that Fiji needs to build resilient infrastructure.

Tuisawau added that this is being actively pursued right now.