Tuesday, April 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Better days ahead, lets fix issues first: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says before Fiji sees better days ahead, the Government must first deal with the problems and challenges that are in front of us now.

In a National Address to Fijians outlining the completion of the Coalition Government’s First 100 Days, Rabuka said the Government must now manage the national debt, restoring basis services and repair damaged infrastructure.

Rabuka said this will cause some financial pains; however, when it is over, we can move forward with confidence.

“I should mention that all the data and materials covering Government’s record of the first 100 days are still being collated,” Rabuka said.

He said the Coalition – the People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party and the Social Democratic Liberal Party are united as a whole.

Rabuka said the accomplishments of the People’s Coalition Government is a joint effort; acting on the declarations and targets from the election campaign and initiatives arising from the daily business of governance.

He said cooperation is also being extended to Government from the Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu.

“I was pleased, therefore, when the new Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu, responded favourably to overtures from me for Members of both sides of the House to work together in the interests of the country when circumstances demand – I count this as an achievement.”

“He said the new relationship between Government and Opposition will have positive significance not only in Parliament, but also in the country at large,” Rabuka added.

“The Opposition will continue to play its democratic role of keeping a check on Government.

“There will be many clashes and arguments, but this should not deter us from joining forces when necessary,” Rabuka said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt committed to removing TELS: PM...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Government is undeterred on...
News

Man captured assaulting on video ar...

Police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) a...
Rugby

Mocenacagi back for Singapore 7s

The Fiji 7s team will be boosted with the return of veteran forward...
Rugby

Fijiana Drua brace for tough Warata...

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Inoke Male says they will f...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt committed to removing TELS:...

News
Prime Mini...

Man captured assaulting on video...

News
Police off...

Mocenacagi back for Singapore 7s...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Fijiana Drua brace for tough War...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

$23M lost annually in water leak...

Fiji Parliament
The Water ...

Govt to review Registration Act

Fiji Parliament
The Govern...

Popular News

Seruiratu elected Leader of Oppo...

Fiji Parliament
Former Min...

Sau back in training, Valetini i...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Drua will be confident at home: ...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Shakira moves to Miami with her ...

Entertainment
Shakira is...

Dawai scores, Tavatavanawai sin ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

$26K taxpayer funds wasted in lo...

Fiji Parliament
Taxpayers ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt committed to removing TELS: PM