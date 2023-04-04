Govt committed to removing TELS: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Government is undeterred on its promise to forgive the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme (TELS) debt on the basis that students will do service to the country through bonding provisions.

Speaking in his national address on the Government’s 100 days in Office, Rabuka said the Study Loan agreement will be converted into a bonding agreement in the next budget.

Rabuka said that the Coalition Government made a commitment to write-off debts related to the Tertiary Loans Scheme and National Toppers Scheme.

He added that a Working Committee is looking into the legislation to make provisions on forgiving of TELS debt.