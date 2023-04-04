Govt reveals legislative agenda

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has outlined the Government’s legislative agenda and is determined to review and repeal the laws that suppress basic human rights issues.

Speaking in Parliament, Turaga said that the Coalition Government looks at the laws and legislation that infringe on media freedom, freedom of expression, freedom of association, individual and group rights, the rule of law and freedom of speech will be sincerely adhered to so that sustainable solutions can be developed to benefit society.

“Government is confident that freedom of speech and freedom of association will inadequately promote participatory and inclusive policy making initiatives.”

The Attorney-General said the Government’s priority is to review and repeal i-Taukei related laws that marginalize i-Taukei rights.

Turaga said consultations have been initiated in the reinstatement of the Great Council of Chiefs to facilitate the voices and intent of the i-Taukei traditional leaders and administrators.

“Proper consultations with the Land Owning Units were not consulted properly in 2021 and the iTaukei Land Trust (Budget Amendment) Act 2021 was rushed through during the last parliamentary process.”

“Those who were most affected by Act No. 22 of 2021 were the landowners who allowed the facilitation of the processing of mortgages, charges, caveats and pledges without the consent of the iTaukei Land Trust Board,” Turaga added.

Also, the Government is also looking at reviewing legislation on i-Taukei, namely, the: i-Taukei Lands Act 1905; i-Taukei Lands Trust Act 1940; i-Taukei Affairs Act 1944; i-Taukei Development Fund 1965; i-Taukei Trust Fund 2004; Mahogany Industry Development Act 2010; Natadola Bay Development Act 2010; Momi Bay Development Act 2010; Regulation of Surfing Areas Act 2010; Denarau (Nadi River) Development Act 2011; Land Use Act 2010; and State Land Act 1945.