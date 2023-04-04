Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Govt to appoint Liaison Officer in Australia

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says Fiji does not have a Liaison Officer in Australia to look at the grievances of seasonal workers.

This is despite funding approved by the Australian Government in 2021.

Speaking in Parliament, Singh said it is sad to note the failure of the previous Government in expediting the appointment of the Liaison Officer.

He said the Liaison Officer becomes the first point of contact for all our workers to air their grievances for assistance to resolve them.

“Government is going to have a Liaison Officer based in our High Commission very soon and that Officer will be travelling around attending to all the grievances of our workers in Australia,” Singh said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Fiji Parliament

Govt works with Aust to better employment relations