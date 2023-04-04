Tuesday, April 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Govt to review Registration Act

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga speaks during a press conference at Suvavou House.

The Government will review the Birth, Deaths and Marriage Registration Act 1975 and related laws to revert the use of the name in the birth certificate.

This was highlighted by the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga in Parliament today.

He said this greatly affected married women and spouses who wanted to use their spouse’s name instead of their maiden name to vote or when applying for a passport or a driving licence.

Turaga said the Government is determined to ensure the needs and interests of women and girls will be reflected in the legislation, policies and the National Budget.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana Drua brace for tough Warata...

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Inoke Male says they will f...
Fiji Parliament

$23M lost annually in water leaks

The Water Authority of Fiji loses $23 million in non-revenue annual...
Fiji Parliament

Govt reveals legislative agenda

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has outlined the Government's legisl...
Fiji Parliament

800 nurses leave for better opportu...

The Ministry of Health has lost 800 nurses in the last 12 months. ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana Drua brace for tough War...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

$23M lost annually in water leak...

Fiji Parliament
The Water ...

Govt reveals legislative agenda

Fiji Parliament
Attorney-G...

800 nurses leave for better oppo...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Fiji keeps Olympics hopes alive

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Govt to appoint Liaison Officer ...

Fiji Parliament
Minister f...

Popular News

Lautoka’s key duo to miss Tavua ...

Football
Lautoka wi...

Rabuka justifies use of Standing...

Fiji Parliament
Prime Mini...

PM launches first of its kind FC...

News
Prime Mini...

Nalio thankful to Indian Hospita...

News
Civil serv...

3 Fijians named in Wallabies squ...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Fiji tops HK 7s pool, faces Sout...

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji toppe...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana Drua brace for tough Waratahs