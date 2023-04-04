Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Man captured assaulting on video arrested

Police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Southern Division have taken into custody a man who was captured on video assaulting a youth for allegedly stealing his phone.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew in a statement said the video which is being widely circulated on social media, is being investigated by the joint team and attempts are being made to locate the victim.

Chew said as investigations continue, they are again pleading with members of the public not to resort to violence to resolve issues.

“The excessive consumption of alcohol will always lead to trouble and tragedy, particularly if people fail to step in or stop situations before things get out of control.”

“We all have a role to play, and it is unfortunate to see such behaviour, particularly with our youths, who fail to understand that the excessive consumption of alcohol has serious consequences not only for themselves but others.”

Chew added that it is important for those who can, to step in and stop such situations from getting out of hand, and for people to call Police.

“The Fiji Police Force is calling on families, community, and religious leaders to assist in addressing this behavioural issue and intervene where and when possible.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
