Tuesday, April 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Singh warns Fijians of illegal recruitment

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh is warning Fijians against individuals recruiting locals for employment opportunities abroad.

This warning is being issued following the recent reports on the illegal recruitment of Fijians for overseas employment opportunities in Canada.

Singh highlighted that any company or person who wishes to send Fijian workers for overseas employment must first register with the Employment Ministry and obtain necessary approval from the Permanent Secretary for Employment before conducting any business of registering, recruiting and deployment of workers for overseas employment.

He has also warned agents not to send workers for overseas employment without obtaining authorization from the Ministry.

“The ultimate aim of the Ministry under the Employment Relations Act (ERA) 2007 is to ensure that our people are not exploited in respect of their terms and conditions of employment under their foreign contracts of service, and to also prevent human trafficking or other unlawful forms of labour exploitation by unscrupulous operators.”

The Ministry currently has six (6) registered Employment Agencies authorized to recruit and send Fijian workers for overseas employment and these are: (1) Viti Roofing & Construction PTE Limited, (2) PacLeader Pacific PTE Limited, (3) Alpha Pacific Navigation PTE Limited, (4) Pacific Employment Agency PTE Limited, (5) Freebird Institute Limited and (6) Blue Harbour Recruitment PTE Limited.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji Parliament

Govt to appoint Liaison Officer in ...

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says Fiji does not have a Li...
Fiji Parliament

Govt works with Aust to better empl...

The Ministry of Employment together with the Australian Government ...
Hong Kong 7s

Head start for NZ cost us: Gollings...

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings says giving New Zealand a head star...
Rugby

Rabuka apologises to Drua fans

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has apologised to Swire Shipping Fij...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt to appoint Liaison Officer ...

Fiji Parliament
Minister f...

Govt works with Aust to better e...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Head start for NZ cost us: Golli...

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Rabuka apologises to Drua fans

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Juveniles charged with rape

News
The Office...

Shakira moves to Miami with her ...

Entertainment
Shakira is...

Popular News

MIDA Act repeal is a win for dem...

News
The Fijian...

$2.9M for rural housing assistan...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Volavola scores in Racing’...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Naholo scores in Hurricanes narr...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Bolaca puts Fiji into Hong Kong ...

Hong Kong 7s
A crucial ...

Nalio thankful to Indian Hospita...

News
Civil serv...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji Parliament

Govt to appoint Liaison Officer in Australia