Saturday, May 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

NFU requests delay of crushing to June

The National Farmers Union, has written to the Ministry of Sugar to defer the start of the crushing season to mid-June.

NFU General Secretary and Leader of the Fiji Labour Party Mahendra Chaudhry said the resolution to seek a deferment was taken at the annual general meeting of the Labasa branch of the Union Saturday week.

The former Prime Minister indicated that the Labasa Mill is scheduled to begin crush next Wednesday, 17 May.

“Extensive enquires has been made at the Lautoka and Ba Mill areas, which is backed by the Labasa farmer for the start of the 2023 crushing season to be deferred to mid-June.”

Chaudhry said some of the reasons were that cane access roads were in shocking conditions – In most sectors maintenance works has not even started because of the late release of funds.

He also said that the pre-harvest cane payment of $6.78/ tonne that is due this month is still outstanding – farmers needed the money for completing maintenance and repairs of their equipment’s, tractors and trucks.

The NFU General Secretary said there is also a shortage of cane cutters for manual harvesting has become an acute problem.

“Harvesting and crushing immature cane causes significant losses to the industry as a whole and should be avoided,” he added.

FijiLive has reached out to the Minister for Sugar for a comment.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Girmitiyas has given a lot to histo...

The Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh says that as we commemora...
News

Man to appear in court for sexual a...

The Criminal Investigation Department has charged a 70-year-old for...
Rugby

Black Fern 7s claim Series title in...

The New Zealand Womens 7s team has claimed their seventh HSBC World...
Football

Junior Bula Boys off to FIFA U20 Wo...

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys flew out today for the FIFA U20 World ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Girmitiyas has given a lot to hi...

News
The Minist...

Man to appear in court for sexua...

News
The Crimin...

Black Fern 7s claim Series title...

Rugby
The New Ze...

Junior Bula Boys off to FIFA U20...

Football
The Digice...

WR sets FRU roadmap, works with ...

Rugby
World Rugb...

PALM scheme to expand and improv...

News
The Austra...

Popular News

Six players yet to make Silktail...

Rugby
Six player...

First Lady committed to cervical...

News
First Lady...

Black Fern 7s claim Series title...

Rugby
The New Ze...

Champs Suva in tough FACT group

Football
Defending ...

This is a political witch hunt: ...

News
Former Pri...

Leaders urged to renew commitmen...

News
His Excell...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Opening of Girmit Sports Day