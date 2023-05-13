NFU requests delay of crushing to June

The National Farmers Union, has written to the Ministry of Sugar to defer the start of the crushing season to mid-June.

NFU General Secretary and Leader of the Fiji Labour Party Mahendra Chaudhry said the resolution to seek a deferment was taken at the annual general meeting of the Labasa branch of the Union Saturday week.

The former Prime Minister indicated that the Labasa Mill is scheduled to begin crush next Wednesday, 17 May.

“Extensive enquires has been made at the Lautoka and Ba Mill areas, which is backed by the Labasa farmer for the start of the 2023 crushing season to be deferred to mid-June.”

Chaudhry said some of the reasons were that cane access roads were in shocking conditions – In most sectors maintenance works has not even started because of the late release of funds.

He also said that the pre-harvest cane payment of $6.78/ tonne that is due this month is still outstanding – farmers needed the money for completing maintenance and repairs of their equipment’s, tractors and trucks.

The NFU General Secretary said there is also a shortage of cane cutters for manual harvesting has become an acute problem.

“Harvesting and crushing immature cane causes significant losses to the industry as a whole and should be avoided,” he added.

FijiLive has reached out to the Minister for Sugar for a comment.