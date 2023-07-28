Friday, July 28, 2023
Nightclubs to close at 1am from 11 August

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has confirmed that starting from August 11; Fiji’s new nightclub operating hours mandated for 5pm to 1am will come in to effect.

Turaga said he has signed the Liquor (Amendment) 2023 Act commencement date.

It is understood that alongside the revised night club hours, liquor selling hours for taverns will be adjusted to 11am to 1am daily, while restaurants will be permitted to sell liquor from 11am until midnight (12am).

These changes were approved by Parliament earlier this month following the passing of a bill to amend the Liquor Act 2006, which effectively removes the special zones that allow nightclubs, taverns, and restaurants in designated areas of Suva and Nadi to operate from 5pm to 5am.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
