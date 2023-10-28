Niuqila is Silktails’ new S&C Coach

Former Fijian Drua intern Vanavasa Niuqila is the new Kaiviti Silktails Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Season 2024 Ron Massey Cup Competitions.

Vanavasa has a background in Rugby Union working with the Fijian Drua and the Flying Fijians in preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Vanavasa spoke of how grateful he was to be joining the Silktails Vuvale, and his eagerness for the challenge that switching to Rugby League will bring.

“I am looking forward to working with the only professional Rugby League club in Fiji and to learn a lot about the game and how it works. This is really interesting because I know Rugby League is much more physical than Rugby Union, and is more physically demanding, so the training components need to cater for the game,” Niuqila said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to working with Coach Wes, and hopefully creating some good memories with the team.”

Silkatils Executive Director Stephen Driscoll, who has an extensive 20-year background as an S&C Coach and has worked with NRL Clubs, was impressed with Niuqila’s desire to go after a new challenge in Rugby League and spoke about how beneficial he will be to the club.

“Having Vanavasa join the Silktails as our S&C Coach is a massive boost for our club. Coming from a Super Rugby Club in the Fijian Drua will ensure he will bring those high standards to our Footy Program. That along with serving his apprenticeship under a world-class High-Performance Coach in Naca Cawanibuka (Gold Medal 7’s S&C and current Fijian Drua & Flying Fijians Head of Performance) was really enticing in recruiting Vanavasa.”

“I feel what Vanavasa will bring to our program is a detailed and organised approach to managing our players’ physical preparation. What he lacks in Rugby League experience definitely evens itself out with his enthusiasm, intelligence and invaluable experience in a professional environment such as the Drua. With our club awaiting on a pending application to move into a NSWRL Major Competition, our local boys will be going up against the big NRL brands over a 24 round season and this opportunity really excited Vanavasa.”

Niuaqila has begun planning the season ahead with Head Coach Wes Naiqama and his time with the Silktails will begin at the clubs weeklong annual Rookie Camp held in conjunction with their partner NRL Club the Sydney Roosters.

Driscoll will work alongside Niuqila for the first time along with Roosters Recruitment and Player Development Manager Dean Feeney, who will work closely with Naiqama starting on 5 November at the clubs newly renovated Centre of Excellence in Lautoka.