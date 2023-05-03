Wednesday, May 3, 2023
No better time than now for the media: FMA

The Fijian Media Association (FMA) says this year’s  World Press Freedom Day is a significant one as it marks the end of draconian laws that heaved great pressure on the industry over the last 16 years.

The FMA says freedom of expression is a key human right and this is also enshrined in the Fijian Constitution.

The 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom day is themed  “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”

The FMA says the celebration comes at no better time for us as our media fraternity has finally felt a breath of fresh air, grown in confidence and is given the freedom and power to conduct its work freely and with no draconian laws hanging over our heads.

The FMA indicated that today marks a very important day for journalists around the world as we pay our tribute to those that have passed on performing their line of duty and empower the young and budding amongst us.

The statement also highlighted that Media Freedom Day as it states that the media as the fourth estate and agents of change have the power and trust of our people to be their voice.

It went on to say that freedom of expression is a key human right, and this is also enshrined in the Fijian Constitution.

The Association added when media remain silent; it is like societies themselves are muzzled and unable to hold the political and economic leadership to account or to grant people the right to make fact-based choices in life.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
