No budget approved for Summit: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka outside the Parliament Complex in Suva.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he will be talking to the Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad and will be advising him to be more realistic about Government spending.

In a press conference, Rabuka said there was never a budget that was approved for the National Economic Summit, which is scheduled for next week.

This is despite the Minister for Finance, who stood up in Parliament and presented a Ministerial Statement on the 2023 National Economic Summit.

The Prime Minister said he did not even know that there was a budget allocation already in place.

“People are contemplating that that will be the budget. I do not know who is talking about kalavata and kalavata was never a policy of this Government.”

However, last week Professor Prasad said that there is an allocation of $18,700 for the purchase of kalavata (uniform) for the two-day summit.

Prof Prasad also indicated an allocation of $115,000 for catering, an $11,000 allocation for the purchase of summit bags and $15,000 to host a cocktail.

“Other items includes: bag panel, hire of photocopier, summit stationery and office equipment, banner, USB, wristband, master of ceremonies, purchase of A4 and A3 papers, purchase of waste toner, cartridge, bottle water and hiring of company for video shooting during the 2-days of Summit and also for the necessary public relations (PR) on social media platform (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn),” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
