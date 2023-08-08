No cause for alarm, Gavoka assures visitors

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka is assuring visitors to Fiji that there is no cause for alarm.

His assurance follows after the United States (‘US’) Embassy in Suva on 12 July issued a security alert on ‘Crime in Recreation and Tourist Areas Suva’ for its citizens holidaying or planning to spend their holidays in Fiji.

Gavoka said this has caused some anxiety amongst the general public.

He said like the US, all Governments have a duty of care to their citizens, wherever in the world they may be staying or visiting.

“In the case of the US, the US Department of State issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest.”

“Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel there. These are generally updated biannually and are largely intended for US residents. “

Gavoka said it is worth noting that Fiji is at Level 1, which is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk.

“This essentially means we are considered a safe destination as highlighted by the Prime Minister’s statement on 18 July 2023, whereby he highlighted that we are safe and assured Fijians and tourists that their safety was paramount.”

“We give the highest priority to the safety and security of our citizens and visitors alike and will continue to monitor and implement measures that enforce this.”

“So, I urge everyone to continue working together and not be alarmed as and when such advisories are issued as precautionary measures.”

He further stated that the US market to Fiji is the third largest, and amongst the highest yielding and the Fiji Government will continue to ensure it meets expectations of all visitors and residents.