No charges against Roko Ului

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces says it will not be pressing charges against alleged deserter Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara, also known as Roko Ului.

Commander RFMF, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai said that this effectively meant that Ratu Tevita was no longer a member of the RFMF, hence no longer subjected to Military Law from March 2011 onwards.

Kalouniwai said Ratu Tevita absconded Fiji on 9 May 2011 while facing sedition charges from the State in the Magistrates Court.

The Commander released this statement after growing interest in the recent return of Ratu Tevita Mara back into the country.

“There has been a lot of hype surrounding the possibility of him facing a General Court’s Martial due to claims that he was a deserter, contrary to section 37(2)(a) of the Army Act 1955.”

Ro Jone said RFMF wishes to advise that Ratu Tevita applied for his resignation of Commission and discharge from the RFMF in March 2011.

Kalouniwai added that this was approved by the Commander of the RFMF on March 31, 2011 and subsequently gazetted on May 20, 2011.