Friday, December 1, 2023
No deal, AG to write to IPC: Kamikamica

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the Office of the Attorney-General and the Solicitor-General’s Office will now communicate to the American company Infinite Power Energy Fiji (IPC), highlighting that the $122 million wind turbine deal with the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry is now unenforceable.

Speaking in a media conference, the Acting Prime Minister said part of the process now is trying to understand what went wrong.

Kamikamica said the Government is keen on fixing the problem and finding a solution to make sure that these kinds of things do not happen again.

Earlier this week, the media highlighted the $122 million Wind Turbine deal with the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry; however, Kamikamica said that due process was not followed and as such, both the agreements are unenforceable.

Kamikamica announced that the investigation has begun, by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Energy, Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission, Investment Fiji and Ministry of Civil Service.

He added that Government officials have discussed the agreement and found that certain processes were not followed.

FijiLive had reached out to a locally registered number posted on its website; however, the number was switched off.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
