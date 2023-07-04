Tuesday, July 4, 2023
No drugs found, Israel clear Fijian soldiers

Israeli authorities have released three Fijian UN peacekeepers arrested for suspicion of drug smuggling, after it emerged that the suspicious substance they were carrying across the border was not liquid cocaine.

According to reports, the three soldiers, serving with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights, were detained on last month at Israel’s border with Jordan.

Israel’s Tax Authority and police said at the time they were stopped during a routine inspection at the Jordan River Crossing, also known as Sheikh Hussein Bridge.

Suspicions were raised about perfume-making kits that members of the group were allegedly carrying and “which included bottles with liquid cocaine”, the Israeli statement last week said.

The Republic of Military Forces confirmed that the soldiers were serving in the Fiji Battalion of the UN force.

Their remand was extended once on Wednesday, but on Friday they were released from custody “after it turned out that the substance in the bottles was not drugs,” Police said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
