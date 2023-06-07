No extension of lease for Nasese development

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has refused to extend the development lease for Tian Lun Investments PTE Limited along the Nasese foreshore area.

In a letter from the Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo to the legal representatives of the company, Vosarogo highlighted that the Ministry has decided not to extend the lease term for the company.

Vosarogo indicated that the decision was based on the grounds that the company breached the conditions of the lease by failing to honour special lease conditions like obtaining a sub-divisional approval of the scheme plan within six months of the date of issue of this development lease, obtaining an approval of the engineering plan within nine months of the date of the issue of the lease and to commence site and construction works and all other necessary works within twelve months of the date of the issue of the development lease.

Vosarogo said the development plans were to be submitted to the lessor and Suva City Council for prior approval before the commencement of any work.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources highlighted that these conditions as a reminder to all current development leases for State Land that any such breaches will face a similar fate.

On the other hand, the Minister also indicated that since taking office, a serious deliberate disregard of cabinet directive was made by the previous government when it issued the lease of the land to Tian Lun Investments Ltd knowing that they had not rescinded a previous decision not to allow that land to be used other than for State use.

Vosarogo said they will investigate further why the previous government decided to lease the land despite the existence of an existing decision that the land is not to be used for anything other than State use.

He added, if there is any impropriety or irregularity involved that may be criminal, the matter will be reported to an investigating authority.

The Minister emphasized that given these circumstances, there is no right of expectation for renewal.