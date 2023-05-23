No Fiji players in 7s Dream Team

No Fiji players have been selected in the HSBC World 7s Series 2023 Dream Team which was named after the completion of the London 7s on Monday.

Argentina, who finished second after winning three tournaments in the series have three players in the team while winners New Zealand have two players.

Marcos Moneta, Rodrigo Isgro and Luciano Gonzalez are the three Argentinean players in the team while top playmaker Akuila Rokolisoa and Leroy Carter have been picked from the All Blacks Sevens.

The remaining players are Australia’s Henry Paterson and impressive Samoan back Vaa Apelu Maliko.